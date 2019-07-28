Neshoba County Fair Schedule Sunday, July 28

The Neshoba County Fair is in full swing at the fairgrounds near Philadelphia. Muscle, chrome, and classic oldies will be showcased in the Antique Car Show Sunday morning. Harness and Horse racing starts at 1 pm. The Philadelphia-Neshoba County Public Library Film Presentation “101 Dalmatians” – Founders Square Sunday night at 9:30 pm.

Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.