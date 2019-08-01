Neshoba County Fair Schedule Thursday, August 1

The Neshoba County Fair has day two of local and state candidates speaking at Founders Square. Today is Coastal Day at the Fair. Political Speaking is set for Founders Square including Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. Horse Racing starts at 2 pm.

Entertainment for the night: ELI YOUNG BAND (Grandstand) and Mustache The Band (Founders Square)

Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.