Neshoba County Fair Schedule Tuesday, July 30

Political Speaking starts today in Founders Square followed by The Veteran’s Memorial Service. Today is “Hometown Proud Day” at the Fair. Philadelphia-Neshoba County Tourism sponsors the Hometown Proud Program. Harness and horse racing is set for the afternoon. The Philadelphia-Neshoba County Arts Council will hold their traditional “cake walk” at 4:30 in the Square.

Entertainment for the night: THE CADILLAC THREE (Grandstand) and Pinnishook (Founders Square)

Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.