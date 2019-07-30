Neshoba County Fair Schedule Tuesday, July 30

Political Speaking starts today in Founders Square followed by The Veteran’s Memorial Service. Today is “Hometown Proud Day” at the Fair. Philadelphia-Neshoba County Tourism sponsors the Hometown Proud Program. Harness and horse racing is set for the afternoon. The Philadelphia-Neshoba County Arts Council will hold their traditional “cake walk” at 4:30 in the Square.
Entertainment for the night: THE CADILLAC THREE (Grandstand) and Pinnishook (Founders Square)
Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.
TUESDAY – JULY 30, 2019
8:00 a.m.- 12noon
|Check in Beef Cattle – Cattle Arena
8:00 a.m.
Concert by Neshoba Central High School Band
Daniel Wade, Director – Founders Square
9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
FREE Petting Zoo – Presented by Clyde Risher – Cattle Arena
POLITICAL SPEAKING – FOUNDERS SQUARE
8:55 a.m.
Mark Flake (R), candidate for Constable, Place 1, Neshoba County
9:00 a.m.
Lane Taylor (R), candidate for Constable, Place 2, Neshoba County
9:05 a.m.
Desmond Jones (I), candidate for Constable, Place 2, Neshoba County
9:10 a.m.
Jay Eakes (R), candidate for Supervisor, District 2, Neshoba County
9:15 a.m.
Kinsey Smith (R), candidate for Supervisor, District 3, Neshoba County
9:20 a.m.
Hon. Allen White (R), candidate for Supervisor, Dist. 4, Neshoba County
9:25 a.m.
David Carter (R), candidate for Supervisor, District 5, Neshoba County
9:30 a.m.
Danny Ray Carter (D), candidate for Sheriff, Neshoba County
9:35 a.m.
|Ken Edwards (D), candidate for Sheriff, Neshoba County
9:40 a.m.
|Kevin Baysinger (R), candidate for Sheriff, Neshoba County
9:45 a.m.
|Eric Clark (R), candidate for Sheriff, Neshoba County
9:50 a.m.
Hon. Ken Spears (R), candidate for Sheriff, Neshoba County
10:15 a.m.
VETERAN’S MEMORIAL SERVICE – FOUNDERS SQUARE
Opening Remarks: : LTC Christopher P. Clark., 298th CSSB
Invocation: LTC Antonie D. Barlow, Chaplin MSARNG
Recognition of Special Guest and Introduction of Speaker: LTC Christopher P. Clark
Speaker: MG Janson D. Boyles, Adjutant General of MS
Laying of Wreath: American Legion Post 138/238, GW Fulton Chapter 58 DAV and Auxiliary, Carson Bounds Post 4396
VFW and Auxiliary, Meridian Chapter (POW) Military Order of the Purple Heart
Flag Ceremony: HQ 298th Corps Support Battalion
Memorial Volley: 367TH Maintenance Company
Taps: Amelia Henson (Mississippi State University Famous Maroon Band Member)
Benediction: Dr. Dan Howard, Pastor, FBC, Philadelphia, MS
11:00 a.m.
Hometown Proud – Kinsey Goldman, Master of Ceremonies
1:00 p.m.
Concert by Neshoba Central High School Band
Daniel Wade, Director – Grandstand
2:00 p.m.
Harness and Running Horse Racing – Racetrack
Sponsored in part by Pearl River Resort
4:00 p.m.
Cake Walk – Founders Square
Sponsored by Philadelphia-Neshoba County Arts Council
8:00 p.m.
THE CADILLAC THREE Show – Grandstand
9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Dance – Music by PINNISHOOK – Founders Square
1:00 a.m.
MIDWAY AND CONCESSIONS CLOSE
Livestock show barns open 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., displaying top quality Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle and Sheep.
The EXHIBIT HALL is open daily 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. featuring Field Crops, Garden Exhibits and Arts and Crafts.