Neshoba County Fair Schedule Wednesday, July 31

The Neshoba County Fair has local and state political speaking at Founders Square. The Meridian Day Program will be held in Founders Square – Presented by the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation. The Youth Talent Contest, Harness and horse racing are also set for today.

Entertainment for the night: LOCASH (Grandstand) and Class Reunion (Founders Square)

Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.