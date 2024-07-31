Neshoba County Fair – Wednesday Schedule of Events

SHARE NOW

Presented by Del Taco of Philadelphia, MS

NESHOBA COUNTY FAIR

Midway open 12pm – 1am. Mitchell Bros. & Sons Amusements.

U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station, Open 12:30pm – 3:30pm.

Exhibit Hall open 8am – 10pm.

8am – 11:30am – Check in Dairy Cattle – Cattle Arena

8am – 12pm – Registration for Pretty Cow Contest – Livestock area

8:45am – Neshoba Central High School Band – Founders Square

9:30am – Political Speaking – Founders Square 9:30 – Hon. Steven Kilgore (R), District Attn., 8th Circuit Court District 9:40 – Hon. C. Scott Bounds (R), State Representative, District 44 9:50 – Hon. DeKeither Stamps (D), Public Service Commissioner, Central District 10am – Hon. Willie Simmons (D), Transportation Commissioner, Central District 10:20 – Ty Pinkins (D), Candidate, U.S. Senate, State of Mississippi 10:30 – Hon. Shad White (R), State Auditor, State of Mississippi 10:40 – Hon. Delbert Hosemann (R), Lt. Governor, State of Mississippi

11am – The Meridian Day Program – Founders Square

1pm – Neshoba Central High School Band – Grandstand/Racetrack

2pm – Harness and Running Horse Races – Racetrack

5:30pm – Pretty Cow Contest – Cattle Arena

8pm – Blackberry Smoke – Grandstand

9:30pm – 12:30 am – Music by River Dan – Founders Square

1am – A.J. Yates, Jr. Memorial Late Night Sing – Founders Square

1am – Midway & Concessions Close

Livestock show barns open 9am – 5pm displaying top quality beef cattle, dairy cattle, & sheep.

The Exhibit Hall is open daily 8am – 10pm featuring field crops, garden exhibits, and Arts & Crafts.