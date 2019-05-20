Neshoba County Fair will celebrate 130 years this summer- VIDEO

It’s known as Mississippi’s Giant House Party, but when the Neshoba County Fair began back in 1889 things looked a lot different.

“Supposedly, they would come in with the wagons and the ladies would do their cooking on the outside fire. The ladies would sleep inside the wagon at night and the men and the dogs would sleep under wagon. Someone got the idea around the turn of the century to build a shack or cabin,” said Fair Association Manager Doug Johnson.

Johnson said there are now a total of 598 individually owned cabins on the property. Johnson said thousands of people come out to enjoy the week long festivities.

“It’s a time for reunion, for old friends and kin folk to come back and people just enjoy coming. We have people come from Germany, Australia, England and other parts of the world, not just the United States,” said Johnson.

Johnson said 2019 is already gearing up to be a big year.

“Well, it’s a political year. We have an election year this year so you’re going to see a lot of political speaking. They’ve already sent invitations and we’ve got 40 or 50 political speakers that will be speaking,” said Johnson.

This year’s entertainment will feature the Cadillac Three, Lo Cash, Eli Young Band, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin and Sammy Kershaw.