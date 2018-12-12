Neshoba County man called a hero after saving man from submerged vehicle (VIDEO)

A Neshoba County man is being called a hero after saving the life of a complete stranger. Mark Boatner, a mechanic at D & W Tire on Road 375, pulled a man from a submerged vehicle after it hit two cars and slid in an embankment.

Mark Boatner was in the right place at the right time.

A truck slid down an embankment and crashed into a holding pond near the D & W Tire Shop where Boatner works. The driver, who appeared to be in shock was trapped inside.

“I was servicing a school bus and we saw cars stopping out by the road and me and Adam walked around the end of the bus and saw the truck in the water so I ran out of here and stepped out of the hood of the truck and proceeded to knock the sunroof out and help the gentleman out,” says Boatner.

As the truck continued to sink in the murky water, Boatner had to think fast.

Someone handed Boatner a rock.

“I just did what I had to do to help him out,” says Boatner.

Boatner, who has worked at the tire store for two years, says he’s glad he was on duty that day.

“Oh I’m just an everyday person- I don’t know, just a normal person. I just thank God I was able to help the man out,” says Boatner.

Boatner did not get a chance to meet the driver, but had this to say.

“I’d just tell him I’m glad he’s okay and I’m glad he made it out,” says Boatner.

Boatner says he’s not a hero- he says he was just doing what anyone else would do in a situation like that. We’ve been told the driver will be okay.