Neshoba COVID Death Reported, New Infections Plummet Locally

The State Health Department has identified another COVID-19 death in Neshoba County.  It made the determination based on a review of death certificates that were issued between August 16th and September 14th.   But there was a dramatic drop in the number of new COVID infections locally last week.  The Health Department reports 15 cases in Neshoba County, five in Leake County and only one new COVID case in the past week in Attala County.

