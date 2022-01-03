Neshoba Sees 149 New COVID Cases

At first glance, it’s a big number– 149 new COVID-19 cases in Neshoba County. But that’s over a span of four days. And compared to last week’s case count, it represents an improvement, at least in the daily average– about 37 cases. That compares to 50 cases reported last Wednesday and 60 on Thursday. The State Health Department reported Monday that Leake County has had 119 new cases over that four-day period and Attala County 83. There’ve been no additional deaths blamed on the virus in the three counties.