Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell stopped in on The Main Event with LOLLYDUDE Friday morning to talk about his experience as a child with legendary lawman Buford Pusser. Buford Pusser was the hero of the 70’s movie classic Walking Tall. Picture 1is Sheriff Waddell and LOLLYDUDE in the Kicks96 studio. Picture 2 is Buford Pusser with Sheriff Waddell, his mom, sister, and grandparents back in the early 70’s. The audio from Kicks96 is below.

