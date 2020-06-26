New bill would end prohibition in Mississippi

A new bill could end dry counties in Mississippi.

House Bill 1087, would revoke a 1966 law requiring counties to hold an election to pass the sale of alcohol. The bill would make all counties wet by default.

It would then be legal to possess beer and wine in any county throughout the state.

In central Mississippi, Choctaw County is dry for any alcohol. Leake County is dry for liquor and for beer/wine, except inside the Carthage city limits.

Attala County is dry for liquor, except in the Kosciusko city limits.

The bill has already passed both the MS House and Senate.

It now moves to the desk of Gov. Tate Reeves.