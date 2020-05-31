New cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 15,501

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 272 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 15,501.

There have now been 298 cases of reported in Attala County since the outbreak began. Sunday’s release also reported one new death in Attala County from the virus.

The state has reported 734 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 9,401.

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.