New cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 16,020

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 268 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 16,020.

There have now been 303 cases of reported in Attala County since the outbreak began. Another death in the county has also been reported, bringing the total to 18.

The state has reported 767 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 11,203.

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.