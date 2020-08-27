New cases still high, but virus hospitalizations declining

Mississippi is reporting a higher number of new cases of coronavirus per capita than any other state in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press.

The data was evaluated over a 14 day period. However, data from the state Department of Health show numbers of patients hospitalized in the state is steadily decreasing.

The number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus in Mississippi peaked this month at 978 on Aug. 7.

On Aug. 25, some 730 patients — more than 200 fewer than at the peak — were hospitalized. Attala County has seen 576 cases since the outbreak began.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said officials were seeing good trends. (AP)