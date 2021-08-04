New Choctaw Public Safety Director Appointed by Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben

A new Choctaw Public Safety Director has been selected. Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben has announced his appointment of Gabriel “Butch” Billie to the position. Mr. Billie has 16 years of law enforcement experience and holds various certifications and federal commissions. Prior to entering the law enforcement field Mr. Billie served our country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Mr. Billie’s status as a veteran and his many years and range of experience in the law enforcement field will serve him well,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “Butch has worked in Choctaw Wildlife and Parks, Choctaw Police Department, and most recently in the Criminal Investigation Division, all of which are part of the Department of Public Safety. I know he will thrive in this position.”

Director Billie will have oversight of all areas under the Department of Public Safety which are: Choctaw Wildlife and Parks, including Animal Control; Choctaw Police Department; Choctaw Security; and Choctaw Detention Center, adult and youth. DPS maintains a skilled workforce and employs approximately 140 employees.

Mr. Billie’s appointment was made official as of August 3.