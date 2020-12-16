New downtown Kosciusko mural invokes images of old Natchez Trace

There’s a new mural in downtown Kosciusko.

It’s located on the South side of Jackson Jordan’s building on Natchez Street next to the Kosciusko Attala Partnership office.

According to KAP Executive Director Darren Milner, the mural is part of the planned re-development of Choate’s Stand.

“We received a grant from Entergy to do the painting and we chose Jay Cheatham to be the artist to paint the mural,” said Milner. “This painting is his original design and depicts life from the early 1800’s. It’s certainly different from other murals around the area.”

Cheatham previously painted the mural that’s on the side of Craft Cleaners.

“As we continue to work on the history of Choate’s Stand, Natchez Street and Redbud Springs, this new mural will be part of the story and will hopefully be something that local individuals and tourists will want to see and photograph,” Milner said.

New signage and additional buildings will be coming soon to the Choate’s Stand property