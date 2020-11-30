New Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available In Many Mississippi Counties Including Attala, Leake, Neshoba, And Winston

You can apply online for an SBA disaster assistance loan. declared disaster area

You must submit the completed loan application and a signed and dated IRS Form 4506-T giving permission for the IRS to provide SBA your tax return information.

For additional information, please contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center. Call 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or e-mail [email protected].