New Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available In Many Mississippi Counties Including Attala, Leake, Neshoba, And Winston

New Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available. According to the SBA website, small businesses, small agriculture cooperatives and many private non profit organizations throughout areas of the state including Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston counties are eligible. Qualifications will be based on those affected by the rain and flooding last spring from April 1st- June 30th 2020. Loan amounts are up to $2,000,000 and the deadline for application completion is July 6th, 2021. For more information or links to the application see below.
You can apply online for an SBA disaster assistance loan. declared disaster area
You must submit the completed loan application and a signed and dated IRS Form 4506-T giving permission for the IRS to provide SBA your tax return information.
For additional information, please contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center. Call 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or e-mail [email protected].
Primary Counties:
Adams, Alcorn, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Coahoma, Franklin, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Itawamba, Jefferson, Lee, Leflore, Monroe, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Quitman, Sharkey, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Tunica, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wilkinson, Yazoo
Contiguous Mississippi
Amite, Chickasaw, Copiah, Desoto, Grenada, Hinds, Lafayette, Leake, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Neshoba, Noxubee, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tate, Tippah, Union, Winston, Yalobusha