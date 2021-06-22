New food delivery/order service comes to Kosciusko

A new online food delivery service is now operating in Kosciusko.

Residents can now get their food order through Waitr.

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership made the announcement on its Facebook page.

Waitr is a service similar to Uber or Lyft, but for food.

How it works is you place an order through the Waitr app and then a driver will go to the restaurant, pick up the order, and deliver it to your home or office.

According to the website, there are five restaurants in Kosciusko signed up for Waitr:

Whit’s Kwik Foods

Singh Food Mart

McDonald’s

Hula Hawaii BBQ

New China Hibachi Buffet

For more details, visit waitrapp.com.