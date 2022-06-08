New mayor and alderman appointed in Sallis

The Town of Sallis is excited to announce the appointment of a new Alderman and Mayor.

Luke Eaton has been appointed to fill the vacant position of Mayor after the resignation of Brent Buseba on May 1, 2022.

Jackie Turner has been appointed to fill the vacant position of Alderman left by Luke Eaton.

After the special election was announced in May, Eaton and Turner were the only candidates to qualify to run for the vacant positions. If only one candidate qualifies, Mississippi State law allows the board to appoint that candidate.

Eaton and Turner were appointed by the board and sworn into office by Judge Rosie Sample at the Town of Sallis board meeting on June 6, 2022.