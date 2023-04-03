New Miss Mississippi USA crowned at Pearl River Resort

Sydney Russell, from Collinsville, Mississippi, was crowned Miss Mississippi USA 2023 Saturday evening.

Sydney is a 23-year-old Student Pharmacist at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Also crowned that night was Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2023, Claire Ulmer, from Natchez, Mississippi.

Claire is an 18-year-old senior in high school and hopes to one day be a sports broadcaster.

Miss Mississippi USA and Miss Mississippi Teen USA are the preliminaries for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, which will be held later this year.

The pageants are produced by Greenwood Productions where Kim Greenwood is the executive director. The highly anticipated event was held Saturday night at the Pearl River Resort and Casino in Choctaw, Mississippi where approximately 800 people attended.

The casino hosted around 70 delegates and their families and friends from all across the state of Mississippi for the weekend.

This was the second year the pageant has been held in Choctaw.

The runners up for Miss Mississippi USA were Maggie Ulmer from Natchez – First Runner Up; Maddi Lambert from Hernando – Second Runner Up; Dana Wesley from West Point – Third Runner Up and Kaylee Brooke McCollum from Amory – Fourth Runner Up.

The runners up for Miss Mississippi Teen USA were Addison Carver from Brookhaven – First Runner Up; Caroline Ulmer from Bay Springs – Second Runner Up; Lauryl Joyner from Meridian – Third Runner Up and Isabella Nolen from Madison – Fourth Runner Up.

Greenwood Productions is now accepting applications for the 2024 pageants on their website at www.missmississippiusa.com/ApplyNow.

For more information, please contact Martha Ellen Christopher at [email protected] or 615-891-0557.

