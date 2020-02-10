New Mississippi AG reviewing Curtis Flowers case

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 file photo, Curtis Flowers speaks with reporters as he exits the Winston-Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility in Louisville, Miss. Mississippi's new attorney general must decide whether to take a quadruple murder case to a seventh trial. Curtis Flowers has had two mistrials and four reversed convictions in connection with the 1996 slayings of four people at a furniture store. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Mississippi’s new attorney general must decide whether to take a quadruple murder case to a seventh trial.

Curtis Flowers has had two mistrials and four reversed convictions in a nationally watched case involving the 1996 slayings of four people at a Winona furniture store.

News outlets report a judge turned the case over Wednesday to new Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

Flowers was sentenced to death in the sixth trial, but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction on the grounds of racial bias.

A judge in December set Flowers free on $250,000 bail. (AP)