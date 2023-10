Wamble’s Machine Shop has been sold to Robin and Dusty Pee. Howard Wamble started the machine shop in 1932. Pee bought it from Allen Dickerson this October. Wamble’s will continue to offer welding and machinist services, steel fabrication, mill supplies, and equipment rental.

Dusty also owns Central Building and Barn which specializes in Post frame and metal building construction and concrete work. Zach Rawson serves as the project manager for both companies.