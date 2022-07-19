HomeLocal“New Phase” of Pandemic Being Seen in Mississippi

by

Doctors at Mississippi’s largest hospital say we’ve entered a new phase of the COVID pandemic with the latest omicron variant to blame for most of the new cases.  Infectious disease experts at the University of Mississippi Medical Center say anyone who’s exposed is certain to get it– even those who’ve tested positive for earlier variants.  The State Health Department reported almost 3300 new cases statewide over the weekend.   But UMMC says the actual number is probably much higher because not many people are being tested and those doing tests at home may not be reporting the results.  The Health Department says community levels of COVID-19 are high in about 40 per cent of Mississippi’s counties including Attala, Leake and Neshoba.

