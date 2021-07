Recently installed playground equipment at Northside Park has burned.

It happened around 3:00 pm Sunday, July 4.

The piece of equipment that burned was a playground station that had a slide and climbing bars.

Kosciusko Fire Chief Duane Burdine said the fire is believed to have started by fireworks being shot in the park.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said it does appear that it was intentional (arson).