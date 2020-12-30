New signage announced for Choate’s Stand in downtown Kosciusko

More history is coming to downtown Kosciusko.

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has revealed the design of a new sign that will be placed near Choate’s Stand.

The sign will be similar to some seen at stops along the Natchez Trace Parkway.

“Choate’s Stand is an important part of our history and the new signs that will be placed on the property will not only enhance the grounds, but will provide visitors with interesting facts regarding the Choate Family, Choctaw Indians, development of the Natchez Road, our community and the connection we have with Oklahoma”, says Darren Milner, Exe. Director of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership.

The signs are part of an effort to recapture the old Natchez Trace, which ran along current day Natchez Street in downtown Kosciusko.

An old covered currently sits in the park near Choate’s Stand and a recent mural painted on Natchez Street depicts life in the area from around the 1800s.