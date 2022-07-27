New start times announced for Kosciusko, Ethel, and McAdams football games

High school football games this fall will start a little later than usual thanks to a new ruling from the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA).

The ruling moves the start time of games in August and September to 7:30 pm. Game normally start at 7:00 pm.

According to a statement released on Titter, the move is due to the hot conditions during the first two months of the football season.

The 2022 MHSAA football season kicks off Friday, Aug. 26.