New Superintendent for Kosciusko School District Announced

The Kosciusko School District has announced who the new superintendent of Kosciusko School district will be.

Dr. Zachary Bost, who currently serves as principal of Petal High School, has been appointed as the new superintendent of Kosciusko School District.

Dr. Bost’s appointment came after a three week search conducted by the Mississippi School Boards Association. The board selected Dr. Bost after narrowing the list from 15 applicants to five finalists who were interviewed by the board.

“During the superintendent search process, we, as a board, kept our focus on our criteria and on the input from the stakeholder groups,” said James Medders, KSD Board President. “We feel confident we have chosen a leader who understands the work of a successful school district, who values building relationships, and who is committed to being a visible and active member of the community. Dr. Bost’s track record of success and his experiences at both the elementary and secondary levels will benefit our district. We are eager for him to get to know our remarkable students, our dedicated staff, and our supportive community. We look forward to many years of collaboration in order to make Kosciusko School District the best place in which to learn and to work.”

Dr. Bost’s background of experience includes serving as a principal at both the elementary school and high school levels. He began his education career in 2010 as a science teacher and coach at Wayne High School where he was selected as Teacher of the Year in 2014. As assistant principal at George County High School, he was responsible for facilitating professional development and the oversight of the academic departments.

His other work in the area of professional development includes working as a facilitator for the Performance Group and presenting modules on Cooperative Learning and Differentiated Instruction. In his four years as principal at Central Elementary in George County School District, Dr. Bost moved the school from a “C” ranking to an “A” accountability ranking through a vision of strong school culture, developing the whole child, and delivering on high expectations. Throughout Dr. Bost’s career, he has earned numerous awards, including the 2019 Mississippi Association of Educators Principal of the Year and 2019 Edmentum Educators Rockstar Principal.

“I am looking forward to strengthening connections with the various stakeholder groups,” Dr. Bost said. “We will work together to reinforce the tradition of excellence which has been valued and expected in KSD. Our most important resource is our students, so a major initiative for me will be to listen to the voices of our teachers, administrators, parents, and community to develop ways to provide our students with every opportunity for success.”

He received his doctorate and Ed.S. degrees in Educational Leadership from William Carey University, his M.Ed degree from Arkansas State University, and his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University.

Dr. Bost and his wife, Katie, have a personal connection with Kosciusko. They were married at the First Baptist Church and still have family who live in the community. They are excited to return to be a part of the district and the community. Dr. Bost will assume his leadership position as superintendent of the Kosciusko School District on July 1, 2022.