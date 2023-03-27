New Tornado Numbers Released, More Storms Later This Week

The official death toll from Friday night’s tornadoes in Mississippi has been reduced to 21. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says, “During a disaster, numbers are likely to change.” Gov. Reeves said Sunday it was possible that some of the 25 deaths initially reported might not have been the direct result of the three tornadoes which were on the ground for a combined 125 miles across nine counties. The new numbers show 13 fatalities in Sharkey County, three in Humphreys County, three in Carroll County and two in Monroe County.

MEMA is reporting a total of 1,671 homes damaged.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of more severe storms later this week. Much of north Mississippi has been placed under a Level-2 “slight” risk for Friday, along with portions of central Mississippi including northwestern Attala County. There’s also a Level-1 “marginal” risk stretching from northeast to southwest Mississippi with Leake and Neshoba counties included.