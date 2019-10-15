New traffic light at busy Kosciusko intersection to begin operating Wednesday

A traffic light placed at one of the busiest intersections in Kosciusko will begin operating Wednesday.

The traffic light is located at Hwy 12/35 intersection near the Attala County Coliseum.

The decision to place a traffic light at the intersection was made by the Mississippi Department of Transportation. MDOT workers installed the lights Oct. 7 -8.

Since then, the intersection has remained a four-way stop with just a flashing red light, but it will be a fully function traffic light/signal beginning Wednesday.

As with any new traffic device, delays should be expected the first few days until drivers get acquainted with how traffic will flow through the intersection.