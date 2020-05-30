Whippet head coach Casey Orr to join us on Breezy 101 Monday for Countdown to Kickoff

We are officially getting our Countdown to Kickoff under way Monday.

Starting off bright and early at 7:30 am, first year Kosciusko Whippets head football coach Casey Orr will join us on Breezy 101.

The team can begin workouts on Monday so we’ll ask coach about that and introduce to his background in coaching.

Also, we will post team schedules and the ever so popular “Countdown to Kickoff” icons will be posted will the days, hours, and minutes until the kickoff of the very first football game.

We’ll have more surprises along the way I’m sure.

So be sure to tune in this Monday on Breezy 101 as we get ready for football!