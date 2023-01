On New Year’s at 3:19 p.m., there was a report of a two-vehicle accident in front of Kangaroo Crossing on Veteran’s Memorial. No injuries were reported. One vehicle left the scene.

At 7:32 p.m., KPD was requested to clear the parking lot at Kangaroo Crossing on Veteran’s Memorial as there were a group of teenage boys asking adults and drivers by to buy alcohol for them.

At 8:45 p.m., there was a report of a domestic disturbance on Attala Road 4216.