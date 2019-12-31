New Year’s Eve fireworks safety tips (audio)

It’s time to ring in the new year and many people will do that with fireworks.
And while fireworks are a fun holiday tradition, they should be handled with care.
Kosciusko Fire Chief Duane Burdine says there are a few simple measures to take to keep fireworks from causing a larger fire situation.
In addition to Chief Burdine’s warnings, the National Council on Fireworks Safety recommends the following safety tips to ensure your family has a safe holiday weekend:
- Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.
- Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
- A responsible adult SHOULD supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.
- Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
- Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.
- Use fireworks OUTDOORS in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.
- Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
- Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.
- Never carry fireworks in your POCKET or shoot them into METAL or GLASS containers.
- Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.
- Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
- Report illegal explosives, like M-80s and quarter sticks, to the fire or police department.