NFL player and Mississippi native to hold free football camp at Holmes CC in June

A current NFL player and former Holmes Community College Bulldog has announced a free football camp coming this June to Goodman.

DJ Montgomery, a wide received currently signed to the Indianapolis Colts, will hold a camp at Holmes Community College Saturday, June 8.

The camp is for kids ages 6 – 16.

Registration for the camp can be completed HERE.

Montgomery, a native of Madison, played for Holmes Community College from 2015 – 2016.

In his sophomore season, Montgomery helped lead the Bulldogs to a 28-21 win over Iowa Western in the Graphic Edge Bowl, which was the team’s first bowl game in over 20 years.

In that game, Montgomery had seven catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns, a performance that earned him the game’s Offensive MVP honors.

After Holmes, Montgomery went on to play at Austin Peay, before signing with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.

In addition to the Colts and Browns, Montgomery has spent time with the New York Jets, Houston Texans, and the Michigan Panthers of the USFL.