Michelle Nicholson, State Farm agent, volunteered to assist local students with state competition.

Health Science students at the Kosciusko/Attala Career Tech Center are planning to compete in the state HOSA competition virtually this year.

In order for these students to compete, they must pay a registration fee.

Michelle Nicholson volunteered to assist these students by paying their $20.00 fee to enter the competition.

The students will compete during the month of March.