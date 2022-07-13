The Kosciusko-Attala Partnership is hosting Night on Natchez this Thursday, July 14th. It will be held in the Renesant parking lot across from the KAP office. (101 North Natchez Street)

This family event kicks off with food trucks and live music at 5pm and will last until 8 pm.

Live Music from: Lashai Martin, Carson Stanford, Isaiah Miller, and Anthony Mancell.

Food trucks that will be in attendance are: Mom & Pop, Get Rolled, Guy’s Fish House, Tommy Armstrong, Small Time Hotdogs, Easy Street Brunch Co., Swine’s Behind, & T & J Concessions.

For more information, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.