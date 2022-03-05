NO BURNING – Too Dry & Too Windy

*CALL Attala County Fire Department at 6622899163 before ANY burning today, March 5th and tomorrow, March 6th**

MS Forestry Commission & Attala County Fire Chief, Danny Townsend say it is way too dry and way too windy to burn anything.

ACFD has responded to 30 woods/grass fires since February alone. That’s 30 fires in 33 days, and thousands of acres burned.

Most fires they are called out to begin as someone just burning brush or trash. Those “controlled” burns get out of hand quickly and can end in disaster. The wind will pick up and carry off embers/debris and will quickly start a wildfire.

Be safe, not sorry. Call before you burn. Attala County Fire Department 6622899163.