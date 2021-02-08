No COVID-19 variant cases found yet in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — State health officials say they have not yet identified any cases of the new and highly contagious U.K. coronavirus variant in Mississippi.

The variant has appeared in neighboring states.

Six cases of the U.K. variant of the coronavirus were identified in Alabama.

One 35-year-old Alabama man was reported to have died of the variant earlier in the week.

Louisiana has identified at least five cases of the variant. Georgia has reported 23.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says Mississippi sends regular samples of the coronavirus tests administered in the state to the Center for Disease Control.

That agency searches for variant cases.