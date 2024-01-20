No dance tonight at the VFW

Due to recent inclement weather and road conditions, the VFW will not hold their usual Saturday night dance.

Next week on January 27th, “90 Proof” will be performing live. Doors open at 6, the band starts at 8 pm.

Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Profits from these live music and dancing nights as well as karaoke nights go toward helping local veterans.

The VFW is located 2 miles West of Kosciusko on Hwy. 12 behind the Army Tank.

Contact Larry Smith at (901)-626-1040 for more information.