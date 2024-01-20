HomeAttalaNo dance tonight at the VFW

No dance tonight at the VFW

by
SHARE NOW

Due to recent inclement weather and road conditions, the VFW will not hold their usual Saturday night dance.

Next week on January 27th, “90 Proof” will be performing live. Doors open at 6, the band starts at 8 pm.

Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Profits from these live music and dancing nights as well as karaoke nights go toward helping local veterans.

The VFW is located 2 miles West of Kosciusko on Hwy. 12 behind the Army Tank.

Contact Larry Smith at (901)-626-1040 for more information.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Live Music and Dancing at the VFW

VFW to host brunch Saturday Oct. 14

Photo: The Dance Company performs at pops concert

District championships on the line tonight for a couple of local softball teams

Kosciusko baseball to play for Region Championship and county softball rivals face off in busy night of sports

Audio: Previewing Steve Azar’s Mockingbird Music Series show tonight in Kosciusko