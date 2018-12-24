No Injuries in Fenwick House Fire

At 12:58 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a house fire at 206 Fenwick Street. The caller told Dispatch that the fire seemed to be coming from behind the stove.

Firefighters arrived on scene and notified responding units that everyone was out of the home and they would be investigating.

When firefighters entered the home they found a vent-a-hood and adjacent cabinet one fire. They were able to extinguish the flames with a handheld extinguisher.

Captain Chad Spears tells Breezy News that it is believed that the wiring shorted in the vent-a-hood catching the shelving on fire. The breaker was cut off to the stove until repairs could be made.

Spears said light damage was sustained and they vented the smoke before leaving the location at 1:45 am.

No injuries were reported.