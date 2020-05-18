No new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 11,432

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 136 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 11,432

There were 16 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 248* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

The state has reported 528 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 6,268.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 248

African American – 139

Caucasian – 89

Other – 18

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*248 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.