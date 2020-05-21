No new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 12,222

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 263 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 12,222.

There were no new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 257* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

Additionally, there was one new death reported in the county.

The state has reported 580 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 7,681.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 257

African American – 142

Caucasian – 97

Other – 18

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*257 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.