No new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 14,044

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 313 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 14,044.

There have now been 277 cases of reported in Attala County since the outbreak began. One more death was reported, bringing the county’s total to 15.

The state has reported 670 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 9,401.

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.