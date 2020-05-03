No new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 7,550

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 109 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon.

There were no new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 117* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

The MSDH also reported that 2 people in the county has died due to the virus.

Statewide, 3,413 have recovered.

The state has reported 303 deaths due to the virus.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,550.

Today’s update also broke down the cases by race.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 117

African American – 72

Caucasian – 33

Other – 4

Under investigation – 8

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*117 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.