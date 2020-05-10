No new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 9,501

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 123 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 9,501.

There were no new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 190* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

The state has reported 430 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 4,421.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 190

African American – 102

Caucasian – 78

Other – 18

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*190 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.

*Saturday’s report had the number of case listed at 191. But it dropped to 190 for Sunday.