As of Sunday, March 22, there are no new COVID-19 cases in Attala or Leake Counties. According to the Mississippi Department of Health, Attala and Leake Counties both have one confirmed case of COVID-19. Neshoba County is still reporting zero cases. The total cases in Mississippi are now 207, which is up from the 140 cases reported on Saturday March 21. Hinds county is reported to have the most confirmed cases with 20. There have been 775 individuals tested for COVID-19 in Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Health continues to remind everyone to take the necessary health precautions to prevent the possible transmission of this virus.