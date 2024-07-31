No Relief From the Heat Today

Another hot one in Mississippi. Most of the state including Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties will be back under a heat advisory today with an excessive heat warning continuing for parts of the local area including Holmes and Carroll counties. The heat index is forecast to top out at around 112 in Durant this afternoon, 110 in Kosciusko and 109 in Carthage and Philadelphia.
