Big Deals!
HomeLocalNo Relief From the Heat Today

No Relief From the Heat Today

by
SHARE NOW

Another hot one in Mississippi.  Most of the state including Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties will be back under a heat advisory today with an excessive heat warning continuing for parts of the local area including Holmes and Carroll counties.  The heat index is forecast to top out at around 112 in Durant this afternoon, 110 in Kosciusko and 109 in Carthage and Philadelphia.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Heat Warning for Parts of Local Area, Heat Advisory for the Rest

Kosciusko soccer registration set for August 12-13

Heat Stress Returns, Advisory Posted

Heat Stress Increasing Next Week

New state laws on school funding, inheritance and alcohol go into effect today

Video: Sullivan’s Drugs & Gifts celebrates store expansion with ribbon cutting