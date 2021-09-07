No special election until 2022 for Attala County Circuit Clerk, supervisors appoint deputy clerk

There will be no special election for Attala County Circuit Clerk until November 2022.

Chancery Clerk Taylor Casey clarified that during Tuesday’s meeting of the Attala County Board of Supervisors.

Casey said that because 2021 election day falls into the 90 day time frame it would take to allow candidates to qualify.

The position is open due to the recent passing of former clerk Wanda Fancher.

During an executive session following Tuesday’s meeting, the board voted to appoint Lula Thompson to the position of deputy Circuit Clerk.

Thompson will fulfill the duties of the Attala County Circuit Clerk effective until a new clerk is elected.

According to Casey, Thompson will have to be commissioned by Gov. Tate Reeves before assuming that role.