No Trespassing – Several Incidents Reported

12:16 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a trespasser at the Glendale Apartments on James H Meredith Street/F Street.

1:10 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 4167 in the McAdams area when they received reports of a trespasser on the property.

2:48 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a trespasser at Kangaroo Crossing on Veterans Memorial Drive.

3:41 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a residence on Peeler Street when they received a call about trespassing.

3:42 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Kangaroo Crossing on Veterans Memorial Drive once again when the trespasser from an hour earlier returned to the store.