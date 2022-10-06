Northern Attala Sees Increased Fire Danger

The National Weather Service has placed parts of Mississippi including northern Attala County under a limited threat of wildfires this weekend. It says with continued dry weather and gusty winds especially on Saturday any fires that break out could easily spread.
