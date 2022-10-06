HomeLocalNorthern Attala Sees Increased Fire Danger

Northern Attala Sees Increased Fire Danger

by

The National Weather Service has placed parts of Mississippi including northern Attala County under a limited threat of wildfires this weekend.   It says with continued dry weather and gusty winds especially on Saturday any fires that break out could easily spread.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

DUI Child Endangerment, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

Disturbances and Trespassing in Attala Today

Multiple Fires, Disturbances, and More in Attala

Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests

Burglary and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Disturbances, Reckless Driving, and more in Attala