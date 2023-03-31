HomeLocalNorthern Attala Under Level-3 Storm Risk, Level-5 in North MS

Northern Attala Under Level-3 Storm Risk, Level-5 in North MS

by

There’s increasing concern over the severe weather that’s expected in Mississippi later today and tonight, especially in the northwestern part of the state, where a Level-5 “high” risk has been posted.   A Level-4 “moderate” risk extends as far south as Cleveland with a Level-3 “enhanced” risk area which cuts across the northern part of Attala County.  The rest of the county along with most of Leake County and about half of Neshoba County remain under a Level-2 “slight” risk with storms possible in this part of central Mississippi as early as this evening and continuing until early Saturday.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Disturbances and Grass and Structure Fires in Attala

Photo Gallery: First Responders Fought Multiple Fires in Attala Thursday

Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

A list of Attala County/Kosciusko locations accepting tornado relief donations

Grass Fires and an Accident with Injuries in Attala

4-Wheeler Crash in Attala Sends One to Hospital by Helicopter