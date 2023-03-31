Northern Attala Under Level-3 Storm Risk, Level-5 in North MS

There’s increasing concern over the severe weather that’s expected in Mississippi later today and tonight, especially in the northwestern part of the state, where a Level-5 “high” risk has been posted. A Level-4 “moderate” risk extends as far south as Cleveland with a Level-3 “enhanced” risk area which cuts across the northern part of Attala County. The rest of the county along with most of Leake County and about half of Neshoba County remain under a Level-2 “slight” risk with storms possible in this part of central Mississippi as early as this evening and continuing until early Saturday.